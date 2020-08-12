The threshold for gratuity payment may be reduced to just one year from the current five if the Union government accepts the recommendations by a parliamentary standing committee on labour. A careful reading of two parliamentary standing committee reports on the social security code and the industrial relations code and the Union government’s submissions to the panel shows the labour ministry’s inclination for such a change.

“The panel desires that the time limit of five years as provided for in the (social security) code for payment of gratuity be reduced to continuous service of one year. Such provision should be extended to all kinds of employees including contract labour, seasonal workers, piece-rate workers and fixed-term employees and daily/monthly wage workers," said a report of the committee, headed by Biju Janata Dal parliamentarian Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Mint reported on Sunday that the Union government may reduce the gratuity payment threshold, considering the changing realities of the labour market. Employers now prefer more contract and fixed-term work, unlike the permanent employment of earlier days.

In the industrial relations code report, the panel wrote, “Regarding provision of minimum period of three years for gratuity payment, the ministry stated that the minimum period of one year might be agreed to in the social security code." This indicates the threshold reduction may be around one to three years.

Referring to the industrial relation code on gratuity, the panel said, “Where there is a time limit of five years for gratuity payment to workers/employees and the demand of the stakeholders to lower the time limit, the committee desired to hear the views of the secretary, ministry of labour".

In response, the labour secretary told the panel that for fixed-term staff, one year may be more appropriate “as it is a fixed-term employment, it is coming in a big way. We want workers to get the gratuity also. So, one year will be more appropriate," the industrial relations code report says in one of the sections.

Currently, gratuity is calculated by multiplying 15 days salary of an employee with the number of years the person has worked.

Salary comprises basic salary plus dearness allowance plus commission, if the commission is a fixed percentage of sales.

