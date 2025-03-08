Maharashtra Budget 2025 to be presented on March 10: Will govt hike Ladki Bahin stipend? Key points to know

The Maharahtra Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented in both Houses of the legislature on March 10 by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the portfolio of Finance and Planning. Ahead the state budget, the government’s pre-Budget Economic Survey was tabled in the assembly on Friday.

Here's what the Economic Survey revealed: 1. Maharashtra’s economy is expected to grow at 7.3 per cent as per the advance estimates of 2024-25. The projected growth is more than that of the country's economy which is expected to expand by 6.5 per cent in the current fiscal, as per the survey report.

2. The pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled in the Maharashtra legislative assembly on Friday mentioned that a sum of ₹17,505.90 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of 2.38 crore women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana till December 2024.

3. Under the integrated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Bharat scheme, about 8.45 lakh surgeries and therapies were carried out with a total expenditure of ₹1,143.26 crore up to December of fiscal 2024-25.

4. The debt stock of Maharashtra is expected to increase by 10.1 per cent over the previous year and will stand at 17.3 percent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which will be within fiscal and budgetary norms. Debt stock of 17.3 per cent will be within the prescribed limit of 25 per cent of GSDP, the survey revealed.

5. Maharashtra ranks 5th in the country in milk production, accounting for 6.7 per cent of the national output. In egg production, it occupies the seventh place with a 5.5 per cent share.

Financial aid under Ladki Bahin Scheme to increase? Maharashtra Minister for Women and Child Development Aditi Ttkare earlier said in the Maharashtra Assembly that the proposed increase in financial aid under the Ladki Bahin Scheme — from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 — will not be implemented immediately.

