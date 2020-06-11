Maharashtra close to onboard 10 large foreign investors to revive state economy

“But the industry department is trying to get out of this predicament. About 60,000 industries have been started in the state so far. Around 15 lakh workers have joined them. Some industries are still facing the problem of laborere. The Bureau of Industrial Labor has been set up to resolve this labor shortage issue. A web portal has been created for this. This will provide information on skilled and unskilled workers. The Labor Bureau will start in the last week of June," said Desai.