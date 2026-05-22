Maharashtra CM Fadnavis shares big update on farmer loan waivers, relaxes CIBIL restrictions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (21 May) made a series of significant announcements concerning farmer welfare, fuel availability, and the state's preparedness for the upcoming kharif season. Speaking at a press conference, Fadnavis confirmed that a formal loan waiver decision is imminent and that banks have been given firm instructions to ease access to agricultural credit ahead of the sowing season.

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"We will announce a farmer loan waiver by June 30th. After that, farmers will be eligible for the next loan cycle," Fadnavis said.

Maharashtra Farmers to Get Crop Loans Without CIBIL Score Restrictions One of the most consequential announcements from Thursday's press conference concerned the removal of credit score barriers in Maharashtra that have historically prevented many farmers from accessing institutional loans.

CM Fadnavis said nationalised banks have been directed to ensure that more than 80 per cent of crop loan disbursement targets are met before the kharif season gets under way.

"Nationalised banks have sternly been told to complete the target of loan disbursement of more than 80 per cent to farmers," he said.

Crucially, the Chief Minister also confirmed that farmers will no longer be turned away on the basis of their CIBIL scores when seeking agricultural credit.

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"We have issued orders that no CIBIL score rules should be levied and restrict the farmers from getting crop loans," Fadnavis said.

MLC Elections Will Not Delay Farmer Loan Waiver, Says Fadnavis Addressing concerns that the upcoming Legislative Council elections could complicate or delay the loan waiver announcement, Maharashtra CM Fadnavis was categorical that the two matters are separate.

"The Legislative Council elections cannot hinder farmer loan waivers, as this decision was made before the elections were announced. Furthermore, the voters in this election are representatives of local self-government institutions, not farmers. However, we will seek permission from the Election Commission if necessary," he said.

El Nino Is the Biggest Challenge for Maharashtra's Kharif Season This Year Beyond the financial measures, CM Fadnavis outlined the state's concerns about weather conditions likely to bear heavily on agricultural output this year. He identified El Nino as the single most serious threat to the kharif season.

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"El Nino is the biggest challenge for the kharif season in the state this year. We are focusing on planning to mitigate the situation," he said.

Rainfall across Maharashtra is expected to be below normal and unevenly distributed. In response, the state government has accelerated water conservation work under the Jalyukt Shivar programme and instructed district administrations to prepare accordingly.

"This year, rainfall is expected to be low and uneven, so we have ordered the completion of Jalyukt Shivar projects at a fast pace," Fadnavis said.

He appealed directly to farmers and citizens to use available water resources carefully throughout the cropping season.

"Every district has been prepared to deal with El Nino conditions. We appeal to farmers and citizens to use water optimally and carefully to improve the crop cycle this year," he said.

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Petrol and Diesel Stocks Sufficient, Hoarders to Face Action: Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Fadnavis also addressed a separate but growing concern around fuel availability, acknowledging a sudden spike in demand for petrol and diesel that he said is generating unnecessary panic.

"We currently have sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel," he said, adding that there has been a sudden surge in demand creating a panic situation and that the government will monitor and take action against those hoarding petrol and diesel.

Fadnavis on Bandra Vandalism: Situation Under Control, Instigators Arrested The Chief Minister also responded to questions about recent vandalism and violence in Bandra, where a demolition drive triggered a law and order incident.

"During the demolition drive, some miscreants pelted stones at the police. The police have now brought the situation under control. The instigators of the violence have also been arrested," Fadnavis said.

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