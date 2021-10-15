Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday has taken a decision that is expected to speed up crime detection and prevention in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra CM approved the Maharashtra police proposal to promote police constables directly to the post of police sub-inspectors.

Citing it as a "revolutionary decision", the Shiv Sena leader said that the police personnel would have more opportunities to advance in their career and, most importantly, the move would speed up crime detection and prevention.

"The state has approved the proposal for the earlier promotion of Police Constable to Police Sub Inspector. In a revolutionary decision, the Police Force will have more opportunities to advance in their career and, most importantly, speed up crime detection and prevention," tweeted Thackeray.

Meanwhile in another development, the Maharashtra government, in a cabinet meeting, announced a package of ₹10,000 crore for the farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in the state.

"Heavy floods from June to October due to torrential rains have resulted in damaged crops on over 55 lakh hectares of farmland. Therefore the State Cabinet has announced financial assistance of ₹10,000 crores to the farmers affected by this natural calamity," tweeted the Chief Minister's Office of Maharashtra.

The assistance of ₹10,000/hectare has been announced for agriculture, ₹15,000/hectare for horticulture & ₹25,000/hectare for perennial crops. The aid is to be provided up to a limit of 2 hectares of land.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and Minister Ashok Chavan made the announcement in the cabinet meeting.

