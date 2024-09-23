Maharashtra govt approves corporations for economically weaker sections of Brahmins and Rajputs

The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Monday approved forming two separate corporations for economically weaker sections of the Brahmin and Rajput castes. 

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
23 Sep 2024, 06:53 PM IST
The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Monday approved forming two separate corporations for economically weaker sections of the Brahmin and Rajput castes. 

The move aims to address the financial challenges faced by the weaker sections of both communities. The corporations have been allocated 50 crores each by the Cabinet.

The corporation formed for the Brahmin community will be named 'Parashuram Economic Development Corporation', while the corporation for the Rajput community ' will be known as Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Economic Development Corporation.' 

 

Both corporations will help the individuals of the weaker sections of the Brahmin and Rajput communities in skill development and economic assistance in self-employment opportunities.

In an other important move, the Maharashtra cabinet also approved the proposal to rename the Pune airport as Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Air port.

It is important to note that the proposal to re-name the Pune airport was proposed by MoS for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who hails from Pune. Union minister Nitin Gadkari had also supported the name change, adding that he would ensure the proposal receives backing at the Centre.

Last month Mohol had submitted the proposal to name the airport after Sant Tukaram Maharaj to CM Shinde.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) Mohol thanked the ruling Mahayuti alliance government of the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and posted, "Pune residents had demanded that their airport be named after Sant Tukaram... I am very happy that today this proposal has been passed in the state cabinet... This is a matter of great happiness... Now after its passing in the Union Cabinet, the demand of Pune residents will be fulfilled."

“A lot of development work is going on in the whole country, some projects are going to be inaugurated and the foundation stone laid by PM Modi in Pune on the 26th. Especially, the new underground route of the metro is going to be inaugurated in Pune... PM Modi is going to lay the foundation stone for this...” Mohol added.

The cabinet also approved the transfer of a 2,000 square meter land parcel in the upscale Bandra area of Mumbai on lease to cricketer Ajinkya Rahane to develop a sports complex.

