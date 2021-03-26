Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister has said there will be no option left, but to impose a strict lockdown in Maharashtra if people in the state continue to flout COVID-19 norms.

"Next Friday a decision about lockdown will be taken. If COVID-19 numbers keep increasing then we will have to take a strict decision about it," said Pawar after a review meeting in Pune, according to news agency ANI.

"Exams of SSC and HSC board will happen as scheduled but only the rules laid out for it will have to be followed by the education institutes as well as students/parents," he added.

Maharashtra has been witnessing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks with 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.

Pawar also asserted that there will not be any shortage of oxygen supply in the state.

"Last time we had some problems related to oxygen supply but fortunately, we have an oxygen plant set up in the Junnar area of Pune now so there is no issue of oxygen shortage now. An officer has been given the duty to keep track of oxygen supply, he will make sure the transport and supply of the oxygen are not affected," said Pawar.

"In today's meeting, it was decided that 50 per cent of beds at private hospitals will be reserved for COVID patients. Public events must be stopped immediately, there shall be no more than 50 people at any of the event and for the funeral, the count must not be more than 20 people. The positivity rate for Pune has reached 25 per cent,' he added.

Talking about the COVID-19 norm being tossed in the state, Pawar said, "Even today in some places today people do not have fear which they had when initial cases were reported first-time last year."

"We have spoken to union minister Prakash Javdekar after this meeting and informed that we have 216 vaccination centres in the Pune district and we want to double it so that we can vaccinate more people. Vaccines sent by the central government will lack or something like that may happen if we increase vaccination that we informed to centre. Even Javdekar sahib said that help will be provided," he added.

