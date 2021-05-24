Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in districts showing case drop: Minister

"Social distancing is not possible in local trains. They will continue to ply for essential services staffers only," he said. Home quarantine system for COVID-19 patients has now been replaced with institutional quarantine in districts where the coronavirus cases are increasing, the minister said. He said a long-term rehabilitation policy for people affected by natural disasters is being worked out. Parts of Maharashtra were affected by the cyclonic storm Tauktae which brushed past the state last week. In the coastal Sindhudurg district, a sum of ₹639 crore will be required for laying an underground electricity cable network, he said.

