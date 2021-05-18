The government resolution said that 11 surgical packages and eight medical packages will be offered for mucormycosis patients
MUMBAI :
Patients of mucormycosis, a fungal infection mostly seen in COVID-19 survivors, will be covered by government health insurance schemes PMJAY and MJPJAY, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.
The disease will be treated under the state's Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana and the central Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana where a family gets health cover of up to ₹1.50 lakh, said a government resolution (GR).