Sharad Pawar seeks time to reconsider as NCP committee rejects his resignation. 10 updates3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 02:49 PM IST
Senior NCP leader Praful Patel visited Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai and urged him to consider the NCP committee’s resolution.
A political melee has ensued the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after president Sharad Pawar announced his surprise resignation as party [resident during a book launch event three days ago. While a committee formed by the 82 year old politician has rejected the resignation of Pawar, also considered a pragmatic leader, senior NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters that Pawar has sought time to rethink his resignation decision.
