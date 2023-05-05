A political melee has ensued the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after president Sharad Pawar announced his surprise resignation as party [resident during a book launch event three days ago. While a committee formed by the 82 year old politician has rejected the resignation of Pawar, also considered a pragmatic leader, senior NCP leader Praful Patel told reporters that Pawar has sought time to rethink his resignation decision.

“We requested Sharad Pawar saheb to consider the NCP committee’s resolution (which rejected his decision of stepping down as party chief). He (Pawar) has asked for more time and will convey his decision," Patel said.

NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said, “The committee which Sharad Pawar had formed after his resignation has decided univocally that Sharad Pawar will remain the president of NCP. We have requested him (Sharad Pawar) to take this decision positively".

The decision by Sharad Pawar at a time, when opposition parties in India are gearing up for a united front against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has concerned all leaders who called upon the NCP patriarch urging him to reconsider his decision, especially ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sbah elections.

10 updates to Sharad Pawar-NCP story

-A committee formed by Sharad Pawar to decide on his successor has rejected the leader's resignation decision and has asked him to reconsider the same. “The committee has unanimously passed a resolution. It unanimously rejects his decision to step down and urges him to continue as party president," Praful Patel said after a meeting of the committee.

-Sharad Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.

-The announcement, made at a book launch event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party. Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition, had said he was stepping down as NCP chief but was not retiring from public life.

-Sharad Pawar's decision came amid speculation that Ajit Pawar and some MLAs may join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. However, this claim has been denied by niece Pawar later

-Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress have maintained the developments in the NCP will not affect the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the three parties

-Speculations are rife that the working national president position would be offered to Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar would eb handed the Maharashtra Unit's leadership of the party

-Political observers said a lot would depend on what Ajit Pawar does after the Supreme Court verdict, likely in a couple of days, on petitions related to the toppling of the Thackeray government in June last year

-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin appealed to veteran leader Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision to quit as the president of NCP, keeping in mind his role in forging a "secular alliance" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

-Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri, Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh, CPI's D Raja were the prominent leaders who have spoken to the NCP patriarch today.

-Congress's Rahul Gandhi spoke to Supriya Sule on Pawar's resignation as the chief of Nationalist Congress Party, sources said.