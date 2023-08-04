Hello User
Home/ Politics / Policy/  Maharashtra: Free-of-cost treatment at govt hospitals. Details here

Maharashtra: Free-of-cost treatment at govt hospitals. Details here

1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM IST Livemint

Maharashtra govt to provide free medical tests and treatment at public hospitals under new health insurance scheme.

Maharashtra: Free-of-cost facilities will be available at 2,418 hospitals and medical centers run by the state government

The Maharashtra government has decided to make medical tests and treatment at public hospitals free of cost. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting which gave its nod to the Right To Health. Free treatment will be available made available in Primary Health Centres, Rural Hospitals, Women's Hospitals, District General Hospitals, Upazila Hospital, Super Specialty Hospitals, and Cancer Hospitals.

"Primary health centres, rural hospitals, women hospitals, district general hospitals and super speciality hospitals will treat patients free of cost in the state," an official said, PTI reported.

Cancer hospitals in Nashik and Amravati will also offer the treatment free of cost, the official added.

Free-of-cost facilities will be available at 2,418 hospitals and medical centers run by the state government under the scheme that is likely to be launched on August 15. More than 25.5 million people avail treatment in these facilities, officials said, news agency PTI reported.

However, the decision will not apply to hospitals and medical colleges under the Medical Education department.

Service Commissioner Dhiraj Kumar, Health Services Director Dr. Swapnil Lale, Law and Justice Department, Social Welfare Department Joint Secretary Ashok Atram, Smile Plus Foundation Founder President Yogesh Malkhare, and other officers of the Home Department and Health Department attended the meeting which was chaired by Health Minister Sawant

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Maharashtra government announced a free health insurance scheme to all its citizens. It was the first state in India to take such an initiative.

-With agency inputs

Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM IST
