Maharashtra's new power tariff proposal gives jitters to solar companies
SummaryA proposed revision to time-of-day (TOD) structure in the state could impact the ability of solar companies to bank power, affecting their viability, they say. This will also increase the cost of renewable power for industries like data centres.
Mumbai: When Maharashtra decided to change how it prices power, the idea was simple: Prepare for an expected burst in solar power in the coming years with a model for its efficient use. However, its solution has worried the industry, which fears disruption in the way it does business and raises the cost of power in the country's fifth-largest solar power state.