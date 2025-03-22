Maharashtra's new power tariff proposal gives jitters to solar companies

“MSEDCL’s proposed changes to the TOD mechanism appears to be aimed at fundamentally disrupting the existing regulatory framework in Maharashtra and nullifies the right of solar generating companies to bank energy with MSEDCL," the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), a lobby of renewable energy producers wrote to MERC. The lobby group said that not just its solar power producers, but data centre operators consuming renewable power have also opposed to it, urging MERC to retain the existing TOD structure. Mint has seen a copy of the letter.