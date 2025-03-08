Mahila Samriddhi Yojana launch today: What is it? When will Delhi women start getting ₹2,500 cash? Major announcements

Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to announce the much-anticipated Mahila Samriddhi Scheme on Saturday, which also marks Women's Day 2025.

The move, if made, will mark the start of the fulfilling of BJP's promises that it made during the Delhi assembly election campaigns. The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was one of the key poll promises the BJP had made in its manifesto.

The Delhi cabinet is likely to meet today regarding the proposed Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

Here is everything you need to know about Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana:

What is Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Yojana? The Mahila Samriddhi Yojana is a cash scheme that the BJP announced in its manifesto ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections.

The Mahila Samriddhi scheme, directed towards women in Delhi, promises to pay them ₹2,500 per month as financial assistance.

The scheme was a clear counter to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) promise of providing a monthly cash assistance of ₹2,100 to Delhi women.

It is similar to financial assistance schemes women get in other NDA-ruled states like the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ in Madhya Pradesh and the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ in Maharashtra.

The scheme is meant for women from economically weaker sections of the national capital.

Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: Major announcements Delhi CM Rekha Gupta had last month announced that the Mahila Samriddhi scheme would be launched today (March 8), thereby marking the beginning of fulfilling BJP's poll promises.

To materialise the move, the Delhi cabinet is likely to meet today and discuss the launch of the scheme.

Official sources quoted by news agency PTI said that a cabinet note on the BJP's poll promise of Mahila Samriddhi Yojna may be presented today before the Delhi cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for approval.

The chief minister is scheduled to attend the Delhi BJP's Mahila Diwas programme at JLN stadium at noon on Saturday, where the scheme and its details may be announced.

Last week, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the registration for the Mahila Samriddhi scheme will begin on March 8. A list of the eligible beneficiaries will be prepared, he added. After this, the full process of providing ₹2,500 to every economically weaker woman will be completed in one-and-a-half months.

