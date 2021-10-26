West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unhappy over students not getting credit cards as announced by her government earlier this year.

The West Bengal CM has asked the state government official to submit a report on why the credit cards had not been disbursed. Mamata Banerjee was speaking at an administrative meeting which took place in Siliguri and said that she had seen reports of students not getting the credit cards.

She directed officials to send her the list of pending applications for the students’ credit cards scheme.

“I have seen reports that either there are students who are not willing to enrol for it (students' credit card) or banks that are not cooperating. This is not clear to me... I want a report. I want to know what is happening! The chief secretary has spoken to the bank authorities," Banerjee said.

The chief minister had launched the scheme on June 30 under which pupils from class 10 onwards can apply for loans up to ₹10 lakh as per their requirement.

Mamata Banerjee also directed chief secretary H K Dwivedi to issue a necessary notification to appoint people, mostly from the corporate sector, for several departments. "We do not have many hands, I need officers That is why we have decided to appoint them mostly from the corporate world," she said. The chief minister also warned hospitals about cancelling their licences if they denied services to Swathya Sathi cardholders. "Please take action against such hospitals. You are bound to give services to Swasthya Sathi cardholders. I warn that licences will be cancelled in case you deny services to patients having Swathya Sathi card s," she said.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee on Monday criticised the Centre's move to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force, alleging that it is an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country. The BJP-led central government had amended the BSF Act to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure and arrest within a larger 50 km stretch, instead of 15 km, from the international border in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam. Banerjee, however, said the state has no problems in the border areas. "About the BSF matter, we have sent a letter protesting the move.

Earlier, they had jurisdiction of 15 km, there were incidents of firing in Balurghat or Cooch Behar. Now, they extended it to 50 km. This is an attempt to interfere with the federal structure of the country," Banerjee said at an administrative review meeting here. "We do not have problems in the border areas and share very cordial relations (with neighbouring countries).

There is no need to create this confusion. Law and order is a state subject. BSF must look after what they are responsible for and we will have total support for that," she said. West Bengal shares an international border with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Banerjee had on Sunday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the Union Home Ministry's notification that extended the jurisdiction of BSF.

