Mamata Banerjee unhappy over delay in disbursement of students’ credit cards

Mamata Banerjee also directed chief secretary H K Dwivedi to issue a necessary notification to appoint people, mostly from the corporate sector, for several departments. "We do not have many hands, I need officers That is why we have decided to appoint them mostly from the corporate world," she said. The chief minister also warned hospitals about cancelling their licences if they denied services to Swathya Sathi cardholders. "Please take action against such hospitals. You are bound to give services to Swasthya Sathi cardholders. I warn that licences will be cancelled in case you deny services to patients having Swathya Sathi card s," she said.

