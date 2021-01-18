MCA panel proposes decriminalising LLP Act

A panel of experts led by corporate affairs ministry secretary Rajesh Verma has recommended decriminalising minor and technical violations of the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act and to give LLPs more borrowing flexibility.

The report released by the ministry on Monday said that 12 offences will be decriminalised and will be dealt with by an inhouse adjudication mechanism rather than the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) while one offence—non-compliance of tribunal orders--should be omitted to avoid duplication. The changes will incentivise compliance and promote a congenial business climate, the report said.

If the proposals find their way into the statute book, it will benefit more than 1,45,000 registered LLPs, the buIk of which are small and medium enterprises. The move is part of the government’s efforts to make the legislative framework more conducive to entrepreneurship. In two amendments in 2019 and in 2020, the government had already decriminalised 51 procedural and technical violations of the Companies Act of 2013. Now the effort is to do the same in the case of LLPs. No change is proposed in the case of serious, non-compoundable offences.

One guiding principle is to identify the lapses where there is no intention on the part of the LLP or its partners to do wrong. Such procedural lapses will be dealt with by an inhouse adjudication mechanism.

“Criminalization of minor bona fide, omissions or commissions during the course of businesses impinges upon the business sentiments and results in an unnecessary burden on the criminal justice system," the report said.

The panel also proposed a new concept of ‘small LLPs’ defined as those with ₹20 lakh as contribution and ₹40 lakh as sales or any specific higher threshold to be prescribed. Such small LLPs will need to pay lesser fee and will face lesser penalties in case of defaults in order to reduce the compliance cost on small businesses.

The panel also proposed that LLPs should be allowed to issue Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) to entities regulated by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) or the RBI. At the moment, LLPs are allowed to borrow but not issue debt securities.

The panel also recommended that a provision for prescribing accounting and auditing standards for LLPs should be incorporated in law. The idea is to improve governance in this class of business vehicle.

Rajesh Verma said in the report that the recommendations will hopefully incentivise micro and small business enterprises to convert into LLPs and will create congenial business climate based on trust and compliance.

