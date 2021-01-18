MCA panel proposes decriminalising LLP Act

If the proposals find their way into the statute book, it will benefit more than 1,45,000 registered LLPs, the buIk of which are small and medium enterprises. The move is part of the government’s efforts to make the legislative framework more conducive to entrepreneurship. In two amendments in 2019 and in 2020, the government had already decriminalised 51 procedural and technical violations of the Companies Act of 2013. Now the effort is to do the same in the case of LLPs. No change is proposed in the case of serious, non-compoundable offences.

