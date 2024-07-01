MCA to roll out more high security statutory filing forms in July

  • On 15 July, nine more forms will be rolled out in the new format, called version three. Among these are two important forms for companies to declare persons who are their beneficial owners and persons recorded as shareholders in the company’s charter but are not beneficial owners

Gireesh Chandra Prasad
First Published06:00 AM IST
About 50 forms were already migrated to the new format last year.
About 50 forms were already migrated to the new format last year.(Mint)

New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs will shift more statutory filing forms to a web-based format with added security features from next month as part of the technology transformation of corporate filings, according to an update from the ministry. About 50 forms were already migrated to the new format last year.

On 15 July, nine more forms will be rolled out in the new format, called version three. Among these are two important forms for companies to declare persons who are their beneficial owners and persons recorded as shareholders in the company’s charter but are not beneficial owners, the ministry said.

Forms for reporting companies’ dues to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and various declarations about unclaimed dividends will also move to the new format from next month.

Also Read: MCA to roll out e-adjudication before March-end

The new forms require two-factor authentication, which makes it impossible to file a company document without the registered user knowing, and helps prevent frauds, a person informed about the upgradation said requesting anonymity.

The upgraded system allows Registrars of Companies (RoCs) to do data analytics efficiently and to detect compliance issues, the person said.

What's the new format?

The ministry is shifting PDF format of documents to web format in phases as part of the IT revamp of the statutory reporting portal MCA21, a mission-mode e-governance project of the government to efficiently deal with massive amounts of data being generated by a growing corporate sector. 

The new format comes with pre-filled data from earlier filings in machine readable format, with extra authentication that allow real-time verification of the information being submitted.

Last year, the ministry migrated close to 50 forms to the new format and paused the roll out of new forms during the annual return filing season to avoid any disruption. 

With nearly 150,000 new companies getting registered every year and with each company having to file 80-100 statutory documents every year, the tech upgradation of statutory filings is seen as a solution for keeping a close eye on corporate governance. 

What's the impact?

Experts said technology upgrade of the statutory filing system helps all stakeholders. 

“It sure helps in enforcement of legal provisions," said Ved Jain, former president of accounting rule maker Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). "It also improves transparency and by encouraging businesses to measure up to its requirements, it also improves corporate governance.” 

Jain explained that improved transparency and efficiency in data capturing and handling by various agencies will help auditors verify transactions, an important function in audit and assurance services.

Also Read: AI-led regulatory action to have human decision-making at core

Challenges remain

Experts also pointed out that certain operations of the new portal, built from scratch, need to be ironed out. Last year, the tech upgradation had faced some technical glitches prompting the ministry to launch a drive to actively engage with the platform’s users, including through social media, to address their grievances.

“While more forms are getting migrated, the technical glitches in filing forms still remain cause for concern,” said Subodh Dandawate, associate director, regulatory services at Nexdigm, a business and professional services company.

“While the technological advancement to streamline the process is always welcome, the large number of unresolved glitches creates a roadblock in ease of doing business," added Dandawate. “It is important to engage meaningfully with the larger number of stakeholders to understand and address the concerns.”

 

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsPolicyMCA to roll out more high security statutory filing forms in July

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.000.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    73,990.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue