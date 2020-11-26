MeitY off the hook as CIC drops showcause notice in Aarogya Setu-RTI case

In a strongly worded order, last month, the CIC had issued a showcause notice to central public information officers (CPIOs) of MeitY, National eGovernance Division (NeGD) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) and asked them why a penalty under the RTI Act should not be slapped on them for obstructing information and saying that information related to the app was available on public domain. They were also asked to appear before them on November 24. NeGD and NIC come under the administrative control of MeitY.