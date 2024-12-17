Parliamentary panel calls for revising wage rates of MGNREGS workers

New Delhi: The parliamentary standing committee on rural development and panchayati raj has urged the government to consider revising and increasing wage rates under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

In its fourth report, presented on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha, the panel called on the rural development ministry to engage with all stakeholders and reconsider wage rates, which have not kept pace with inflation.

Rural workers, who rely on MGNREGS for their livelihood, face the harsh reality of wages that do not match the rising cost of living. The committee emphasized the need for an overhaul of the current wage structure to ensure fairness and sustainability.

Advertisement

Also read | MGNREGS funding likely to remain unchanged in FY26 amid rural recovery

The report also highlighted the outdated base year and base rates used for fixing wages, recommending their revision to better reflect the economic realities of rural India. It noted that the current rates have eroded the purchasing power of beneficiaries.

On payment mechanisms, the panel expressed concern over the implementation of the Aadhaar-based Payment Bridge System (APBS). While technology can streamline payments, the committee warned against making APBS mandatory, citing risks of technological glitches and poor infrastructure that could leave vulnerable workers without wages. It recommended maintaining alternative payment systems alongside APBS to ensure uninterrupted wage disbursements.

The panel also addressed persistent challenges such as delayed wage payments and insufficient fund releases, reiterating the importance of timely reforms to enhance MGNREGS’ effectiveness in providing livelihood security to rural households.

Advertisement

One of the most pressing concerns raised in the report is delays in the release of funds under MGNREGS. The committee emphasized that these delays disrupt the scheme’s progress and create hardships for workers dependent on timely payments. It called for immediate measures to ensure prompt disbursement of funds.

To tackle delayed wage payments, it recommended a streamlined and robust payment process to ensure beneficiaries receive their dues on time. This reflects the panel’s focus on reducing bureaucratic hurdles and inefficiencies that hinder the scheme’s intended impact.

Also read | Parliamentary panel raises concern over low MGNREGS wages

The report also examined the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS), designed to track attendance and work progress under MGNREGS. While the system aims to enhance transparency and accountability, the committee stressed the need for awareness campaigns and training programs to help beneficiaries use it effectively.

Advertisement

Additionally, it recommended retaining alternative attendance marking methods to prevent the exclusion of workers due to technological shortcomings.

As MGNREGS continues to play a crucial role in supporting rural livelihoods, the committee’s recommendations come at a critical time, with many rural workers grappling with low wages and unreliable payment systems.

“All recommendations made by the parliamentary panel are strong endorsements of the positions and demands raised by workers, workers’ organizations and civil society groups over many years,” said Nikhil Dey, a founding member of Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), a Rajasthan-based non-government organization that campaigns on the rights of workers and farmers.

“The government should heed the strong message reiterated by the parliamentary committee to ensure sufficient allocations, timely fund releases and adequate wages paid on time, so that this lifeline employment programme can be implemented in its true spirit,” said Dey.

Advertisement