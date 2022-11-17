Mind the KYC privacy gap

Last month, for instance, DigiLocker sent out a letter to its partners, stating that “there has been a violation of the Aadhaar Act and DigiLocker Terms of Services by Karza Technologies... As a result of these actions, their account has been blocked … and they are not allowed to use DigiLocker services till the investigation is completed." Karza Technologies is a seven-year-old startup that does know-your-customer checks for a wide range of clients. DigiLocker is a government repository of online documents where citizens upload personal documents. It is also used by financial institutions to authenticate documents. Even non-regulated entities such as KYC startups can access DigiLocker. “Usually, you are supposed to have one DigiLocker account, and you are not supposed to share those keys with multiple entities. That’s a violation," a head of a KYC startup head said. According to the DigiLocker letter, “one of Karza partners was found to be bypassing our redirection sign-in/sign-up flow and capturing Aadhaar directly on their user interface." Mint reached out to both Karza and DigiLocker, asking for more details about this episode. Neither responded till the time of going to print.