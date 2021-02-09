Ministry of Food Processing Industries invites EoI for setting Mega Food Parks

As per the Mega Food Park scheme guidelines, the scheme provides a capital grant at the rate of 50 percent of the eligible project cost in general areas and at the rate of 75 percent of eligible project cost in difficult and hilly areas i.e. North East Region including Sikkim, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and ITDP notified areas of the States subject to a maximum grant of Rs.50 crore per project. The time schedule for completion and successful operationalization of a Mega Food Park project is 30 months from the date of final approval to the project.