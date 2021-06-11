Ministry of heavy industries and public enterprises modifies Fame scheme

Till March this year, only 2.4%, or 12,129, of targeted electric three-wheelers and 4.3%, or 43,184, of targeted electric two-wheelers had received subsidies under Fame-2. Also, of the 7,090 electric buses to be subsidized under the scheme, 6,265 were sanctioned to the states. Of these, supply orders have been issued for 3,118 buses by state transport utilities (till 31 May).