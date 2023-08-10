Mint Explainer: CAG audit exposes lapses in PMJAY. What are these?
Summary
- CAG report has highlighted issues including beneficiary validation errors, shortcomings in claim handling, lapses by State Health Authorities, and more
In a startling disclosure, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has revealed significant discrepancies in the registration and validation of beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY). This central government health initiative offers free and cashless medical treatments to qualified beneficiaries. Spanning from September 2018 to March 2021, the CAG report has highlighted issues including beneficiary validation errors, shortcomings in claim handling, lapses by state health authorities , and more. The scheme operates under the auspices of the National Health Authority, affiliated with the union health ministry.