Mint Explainer: CAG audit exposes lapses in PMJAY. What are these?

With regard to the use of the same mobile number by multiple beneficiaries, the government has said that the performance audit has been done during initial and incipient stages of the scheme. The deployed Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Mitra during the initial stages would enter random numbers as provided against beneficiary population to save on time and address large queues in the hospitals. Also, initially the mobile number was not a mandatory field during beneficiary verification. And therefore, mobile numbers were not validated in the process. Meanwhile, necessary changes have been made in the current portal used by NHA for capturing valid mobile numbers, the same possessed by the beneficiary.