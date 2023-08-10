Mint Explainer: Concerns around Digital Personal Data Protection law
Summary
- Parliament on Wednesday passed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill (DPDP), heralding what will become the country’s first law on protecting personal data
India will soon have its first law on protection of personal data belonging to users, treatments and processing of the data by entities, including the government, and a legislative framework aimed at making platforms, big and small, accountable for using the data which has to be used for the purpose it is taken. Yet, legal experts, Parliament members and policy consultants have flagged several concerns that the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Bill does not address.