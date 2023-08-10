Mint Explainer: Concerns around Digital Personal Data Protection law

Left open for future rules

Policy and privacy advocates said that there are too many areas that the Bill has left open for future rules, and the legislative consultation process has not offered clarity in terms of how future sub-regulations with regard to the DPDP will be framed. Lawyers also said that in terms of retention of personal data for law enforcement purposes, the Bill states that a time frame as required by law is to be followed. However, most legislations in India do not specify such timelines, which leaves a lack of clarity in terms of how this regulatory procedure is to be followed.