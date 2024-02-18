Mint Explainer: Loss-making firms' political donations in focus post SC ruling
Summary
- Flagging the amendments made to the Companies Act, 2013, as unconstitutional, the SC ruled that it was necessary to make a distinction between loss-making and profit-making companies making political contributions.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India's recent verdict on electoral bonds has cast a spotlight on the practice of loss-making companies making political contributions. The court deemed certain amendments to the Companies Act, 2013, and the Finance Act, which facilitated these contributions, as unconstitutional, and flagged concerns regarding the potential misuse of "shell companies" in making political contributions.