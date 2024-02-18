SC order on loss-making companies

Contrary to speculation, the Supreme Court has not outrightly banned political contributions by loss-making companies. Instead, it has deemed specific amendments to Section 182 of the Companies Act, 2013, which removed the distinction between a profit- and loss-making company, as unconstitutional. The ruling said about the distinction between between loss- and profit-making companies for the purpose of political contributions, "The underlying principle of this distinction is that it is more plausible that loss-making companies will contribute to political parties with a quid pro quo, and not for the purpose of income tax benefits."