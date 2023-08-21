Politics
Mint Explainer: What did G20 health ministers' meeting achieve?
Summary
- The three priorities, as discussed in the meeting,Pri and their related deliverables have the potential to make global healthcare services more accessible and affordable, especially for people in vulnerable situations and those in low-and middle-income countries
The G20 Health Ministers’ meeting under held during 17-19 August in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, explored three key priorities areas: health emergencies prevention preparedness, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, and digital health innovations.
