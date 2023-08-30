Mint Explainer: Why the government cut LPG prices by ₹200
Summary
- The move comes in the backdrop of high inflation and also at a time when the government is gearing up for assembly elections in five states as well as general elections next year
The Union cabinet on Tuesday approved a reduction ₹200 on domestic liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders or cooking gas. The move comes in the backdrop of high inflation and also at a time when the government is gearing up for assembly elections in five states as well as general elections next year. Here's a look at the factors behind the decision and its likely impact.