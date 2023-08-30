Mint Explainer: Why the government cut LPG prices by 200

What the other steps taken by the government to mitigate the impact of rising gas prices?

On Tuesday, the cabinet also decided to provide 7.5 million new LPG connections for free under the Ujjwala scheme. Further, as the increase in international prices has not been fully passed on to consumers, OMCs suffered under-recoveries of around ₹28,000 crore on sales of domestic LPG. To compensate this, the government approved a one-time compensation of ₹22,000 crore to OMCs in FY23. Further, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre had also provided about 14.17 crore free LPG refills to Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) households under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan package during 2020. Also, effective 21 May 2022, the Central government started a targeted subsidy of ₹200 per cylinder for PMUY beneficiaries for up to 12 refills a year for 2022-23 and 2023-24.