Mint Explainer: Why is PM Modi’s message to the ‘people of Taiwan’ significant?
Summary
- On Wednesday the prime minister expressed solidarity with ‘the resilient people of Taiwan’ after the island suffered its worst earthquake in 25 years. The statement naturally drew attention to India’s curious policy on Taiwan, which it doesn’t officially recognise as a country.
The devastating earthquake in Taiwan on Wednesday, which killed at least nine people and injured more than 1,000 others, elicited an expression of solidarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His statement, one of the very few he has made about the island as prime minister, drew attention to India’s curious policy on Taiwan.