Mint Primer | Alliance dharma: What reforms work, what won’t

What about reforms on labour and land?

India’s prickly labour laws and difficulties in acquiring land are two of the biggest challenges for industry. Though governments have tried to address these in the past, they have had to face a backlash. The NDA government also wanted to usher in reforms in these two areas. However, the compulsion of taking its allies into confidence means wholesale changes are now unlikely. In 2019-20, labour laws were consolidated into four codes but these are yet to be notified pending legislation in the states. Reforms such as digitization of land records will continue but an overhaul is almost certainly out.