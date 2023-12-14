Mint Primer: Why India needs a new hydropower policy

What is the current state of hydropower?

India currently has an installed capacity of 52 GW and another 18 GW is either under implementation or has been bid out. The government aims to take it to 78 GW by 2030. However, this fiscal, amid intermittent rains and the El Niño phenomenon, hydropower generation has been impacted. Union power minister R.K. Singh last week informed Parliament that there was a 14% fall in hydro generation in the first half of FY24 compared with the corresponding period of FY23 due to variable monsoon rain. Further, around 2 GW of hydro capacity is currently inoperative after floods in Sikkim.

