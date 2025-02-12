Modi-Trump meet: Energy will be a strong component of India-US ties, says Puri
Summary
- The US is currently the fifth largest oil supplier to India, even as Russia has emerged as top import destination for oil.
New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to meet US President Donald Trump, petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri said energy will continue to be a very strong component of the India-US relationship and he is hopeful about the bilateral energy issue figuring in the prime minister's deliberations.