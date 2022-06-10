Moms are struggling with burnout. Is it more work to let dads help?

Women often don’t dole out the work to their husbands, say many people who have studied interpersonal family relationships. Reasons range from the women’s fear of confrontation to their expectation of subpar results from their husbands. Mom-only text and email chains are where much of the child care, school and extracurricular activities are organized, but they’re also spots for socializing where spouses might not be welcome. The result is a communication gap that can’t be solved with technology alone.