Monsoon session begins on a stormy note despite PM’s plea

Vaishnaw, who was making his first speech as the MeitY minister in Parliament, said that the “highly sensational story" has made several “over the top allegations" but there is “no substance" in them. His statement came barely minutes before he was named as one of the ministers that had been targeted, according an investigation by a consortium of media houses that said a phone hacking software known as Pegasus was used to target potentially thousands of people around the world.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}