NEW DELHI : A meeting of all "like-minded" Opposition parties will be held today to decide on the next course of action if the government ignores the demand on the Pegasus issue in Parliament.

The meeting will be chaired by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge at 10 am wherein opposition leaders from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to chalk out the future course of action, sources said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders will also submit a joint adjournment motion on the Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha today.

They said this decision was taken at a meeting of opposition parties on Tuesday which was attended among others by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition parties have been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance. They also have been giving adjournment motion notices.

The two Houses have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19. (ANI)

