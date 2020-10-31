More sectors to get PLI benefits: NITI Aayog

The government will offer incentives for manufacturing in more sectors, but tariff protections offered to encourage local producers will only be for a limited period, said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of federal policy think tank NITI Aayog.

He said the measures meant to support economic recovery will be done respecting international rules, addressing fears that nations are turning more inward-looking as they nurse the deep wounds left by the pandemic.

“If any support is given to domestic enterprises, it will be targeted towards getting globally competitive capacities, and any support given to them through tariffs would have an in-built sunset clause. I want to emphasize on India’s commitment to an open order and a global economy," he said.

Policymakers are currently focusing on improving self-sufficiency in many areas of the economy. This is being done while the Indian economy stays open and respects a “rule-bound multilateral order" and “it does not imply, in any sense, any form of isolation, closed economy or protectionism", said Kumar.

He was speaking at a virtual conference on ‘achieving sustainable growth in a turbulent and disruptive global market’ organized by the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry.

Mint had reported on 19 October that the basic customs duty on import of select electronic items, such as mobile handsets, TV sets and their parts, may be phased out after a period, as the duty is meant only as a temporary protection for local producers during the early stages of their capacity building process.

Kumar also said that the government wanted to give the best opportunity for domestic entrepreneurs. While the country seeks foreign direct investment, it also reposes trust in those who have already invested.

“We want to recognize them by giving them much better logistics, infrastructure and flexibility in the use of land and labour. It is for this reason, we have brought out the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme, which will be valid for nine or 10 sectors soon, for four of which, the cabinet decision is already taken," said Kumar.

The idea, he said, is to encourage investors to put up globally comparable capacities in scale and competitiveness.

The PLI scheme offers 4-6% incentive to eligible electronic companies on incremental sales (over base year) of manufactured goods—mobile phones and electronic components—for a period of five years. Over the next five years, the PLI scheme is expected to lead to production worth ₹11.5 trillion, out of which more than 60% will be exports.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via