More self-checkout is coming, no matter how much you hate it

Despite bad vibes from some customers, automation at the supermarket has kicked into overdrive. More grocers installed the tech during the pandemic because of staffing issues and some customers’ fears about interacting with more humans than necessary. While many are experimenting with new-age tech that aims to make the self-checkout process easier for shoppers, those upgrades are a long way from showing up at most local grocery stores.

