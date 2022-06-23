GST Council ready to meet; here's what's on the agenda4 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 12:42 AM IST
The GST Council may also revise tax rates on certain items such as accessories used by cancer patients, imported defence items and tetra packs.
The GST Council may also revise tax rates on certain items such as accessories used by cancer patients, imported defence items and tetra packs.
BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : The GST Council is set to give extra time for officials to demand tax dues and for businesses to seek refund for past years in view of the disruption caused by the pandemic. The Council may also revise tax rates on certain items such as accessories used by cancer patients, imported defence items and tetra packs.