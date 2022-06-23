GST Council ready to meet; here's what's on the agenda

Extra time for demanding tax dues and refunds is being proposed in view of the covid-related disruption which slowed down procedures. The law currently allows a tax official to demand any tax that has not been paid or wrongly refunded within three years from the annual return filing due date. The plan is to give time till the end of September 2023 for raising tax demands for FY18. Without this change, officials would have had time only till early February 2023 for issuing demands for FY18, given that the extended due date for annual return filing was in February 2020. Besides, the period between 1 March 2020 and 28 February 2022 will be excluded from the calculation of the limitation period for businesses to seek tax refunds, as well as for tax inspectors to issue demand in the case of erroneous refunds.