MSME payment fights: Centre eyes powers to empanel dispute resolution firms
Summary
In June, the government launched an online dispute resolution portal for MSMEs to quickly resolve delayed payment disputes. The portal aims to help small business file claims digitally, monitor their cases and recover their dues from large firms and governments.
New Delhi: The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ministry is exploring a plan for the Centre to have powers to empanel private online dispute resolution (ODR) firms to address delayed payments cases, according to two officials aware of the matter.
