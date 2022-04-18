MSMEs dues may get priority in bankruptcy resolution cases

To ensure liquidity issues do not bog down MSMEs during the pandemic, the government introduced the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) in 2020. In the same year, the Centre also widened the definition of MSMEs to cover more firms under its ambit. According to the new definition, a firm with up to ₹1 crore investment and up to ₹5 crore revenue qualifies as a micro-unit. Businesses with an investment of up to ₹10 crore and revenue of up to ₹50 crore are classified as small. For medium enterprises, the investment limit is up to ₹50 crore and turnover up to ₹250 crore.