Politics
Centre, states gear up for checking abuse of narcotic drugs, may mandate bar-code on packaging
Summary
- The home ministry last month, wrote to the health ministry urging strict measures to control the abuse of narcotic drugs being used other than medical purposes.
New Delhi: The government may make it mandatory for packages containing narcotics to carry a barcode while it mulls building a portal to identify, track and monitor the illegal sale of narcotics.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more