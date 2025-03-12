“A meeting was held by the health secretary on 24 February with the state governments to sensitize them. State/UT governments shared their best practices, challenges and measures. One of the major challenges of the State drug controllers, they shared, is that there is no flow of information on when narcotics drugs are sold from state to another, who are distributors, dealers, or traders for such drugs. State governments gave multiple suggestions to put barcode or QR code on narcotics drugs and set up a portal for monitoring and tracing of these drugs. These were the outcomes of this meeting and suggestion will further be deliberated," the official added.