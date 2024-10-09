The NCLT-IBC angle

Another issue that is keeping DRTs occupied with cases that run endlessly in the tribunals is shift in focus of banks to NCLTs for cases involving larger companies and complex resolutions under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). DRTs now mostly handle routine filings to protect limitation periods or cases that do not qualify for IBC. This lack of focus on cases with DRTs is often responsible for delays in getting orders on payment default.