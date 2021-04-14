The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), today, announced an Online Grievance Management Portal for submission of complaints about atrocities against citizens who belong to the Scheduled Castes. The government will also be launching apps for the portal, which will run on both Android and iOS smartphones, within the next two weeks. Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Rattan Lal Kataria, said the portal will allow citizens to register complaints from anywhere in the country.

Complaints for atrocities against citizens who belong to scheduled castes had to be filed by hand so far. The portal — ncsc.negd.in — will also allow users to track progress of their complaints, a pain point that many users have complained about for a long time. It was developed in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N), a Centre of Excellence under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The portal is “intended to make the hearing processor" similar to India’s e-Courts project and allow grievance redressal for the country’s scheduled caste population in a “time bound manner". The portal is linked to the NCSC’s website and users will have to register on it, using their mobile numbers and other personal details, in order to file their complaints. Interestingly, the Aadhaar number isn’t marked as a necessary requirement for creating your account.

It will be available in English and Hindi, though documents can be uploaded in multiple languages, and different file types (including audio and video files). The government says the portal will supplement the physical submission process that’s in place for such complaints at the moment.

